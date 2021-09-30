SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pride Transport, one of the nation's leaders in refrigerated transportation, has announced a third increase to its fleet of drivers. Marking the third such pay increase within the last twelve months.
The most recent pay increase which takes place October 1st, joins the previous two pay increases from July 2021 and December of 2020. A total of .10 cents per mile pay increase for the year.
The company says its average professional truck driver will now be expected to make $70,000 in earnings annually, an increase of over 20% from pre-pandemic levels.
Director of Recruiting Steve Schelin said, "We truly value our drivers and are thrilled to announce this pay increase. We take pride in knowing that our drivers can count on us for a long, stable career with great pay. This new pay increase combined with our existing $10,000 sign on bonus, 20% 401k match, and most importantly, a driver-centric culture, will ensure that our drivers share in the success of the company."
The new pay rate range for a solo over-the-road driver at Pride is now between .51 cents per mile up to .75 cents per mile. The $10,000 sign-on bonus is paid out at a rate of $100 per week during the first two years of employment.
About Pride Transport
Founded in 1979, Pride Transport has been a leading innovator in the transportation industry for over 40 years. The company has a modern fleet of late model tractors and has been recognized as an environmentally "green fleet." Pride has also been recognized as one of 20 "Best Fleets to Drive For" in 2011. Pride Transport was founded by Jeff England, who still hits the open road, and owned by his son, Jay England. Pride Transport offers OTR, Dedicated and Region jobs for both solo and team truck drivers.