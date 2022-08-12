Pride Transport is a national leader in refrigerated transportation, and is pleased to announce a pay increase for their fleet of incredible drivers. The increased CPM combined with a 20% 401k match, productivity and fuel incentive, and a $10,000 sign on bonus will ensure that truck drivers who 'Drive with Pride' get the high paying careers that they deserve.
SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pride Transport is a national leader in refrigerated transportation, and is pleased to announce a pay increase for their fleet of incredible drivers. Pride Transport acknowledges the important role that drivers play in keeping the economy and homes running, and Pride is committed to compensating their drivers for their dedicated service.
"Our drivers truly are what make Pride Transport special. Not only are they the backbone of our company, but our country" says Pride Transport President Jay England, son of company founder Jeff England. "That's why we are thrilled to announce this fleet wide pay increase! The increased CPM combined with a 20% 401k match, productivity and fuel incentive, and a $10,000 sign on bonus will ensure that truck drivers who 'Drive with Pride' get the high paying careers that they deserve."
The new pay range for solo over-the-road drivers at Pride Transport is now .57 cents per mile to .75 cents per mile. A $10,000 sign on bonus is paid at a rate of $100 per week during the first two years of employment.
With this pay increase, Pride Transport anticipates that its average driver salary will be $81,000 annually. The benefits to driving with Pride Transport include:
$10,000 sign on bonus
20% 401K match
Productivity and Fuel mileage incentives
Driver-centric culture and management
Fantastic fleet managers and support staff
Why Drive With Pride Transport
Founded in 1979, Pride Transport continues to be a leading innovator in the transportation industry. Their modern truck and trailer fleet has been recognized as an environmentally "green fleet." Pride Transport offers OTR, Dedicated, and Regional jobs for both solo and team truck drivers. Pride Transport carries on a tradition of pride in their drivers and the company as a whole:
Jay England, President of Pride Transport says, "We take a lot of pride in the fact that we are a driver centric company. From the top down Pride Transport is a trucking company built for drivers by drivers. From our fantastic driver support staff, top of line equipment and great pay we will always go above and beyond to support our drivers!"
Life as a Driver with Pride Transport
With over 40 years of experience, Pride Transport is still owned and operated by a family of truck drivers. They highly value their drivers and team, which is why CPM increases are so important to them. According to Indeed, the average company solo driver earns .40 to .64 cents per mile; with CPMs ranging from .57 to .75 per mile, Pride Transport is definitely exceeding that benchmark!