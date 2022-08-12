Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 12, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pride Transport is a national leader in refrigerated transportation, and is pleased to announce a pay increase for their fleet of incredible drivers. Pride Transport acknowledges the important role that drivers play in keeping the economy and homes running, and Pride is committed to compensating their drivers for their dedicated service.

