SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 8, 2021, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. ("PRMI") experienced a data security incident involving unauthorized access to some of its systems. Upon discovering the incident, the organization took immediate action, and brought certain servers offline to secure the environment. PRMI also initiated a thorough investigation, notified law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist.
The investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed or acquired certain data that was stored on the organization's systems during the incident. The data was reviewed and, on September 27, 2021, PRMI determined that some of the data included the personal information of some individuals affiliated with PRMI including a limited number of borrowers and employees. The type of information identified includes individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and state or government identification numbers.
For employees and borrowers whose information may have been involved, PRMI recommends that they remain vigilant and review credit reports and financial account statements for any unauthorized access over the next 12 to 24 months. If they see charges or any unauthorized activity, they should immediately notify the relevant financial institution. Additionally, for eligible individuals whose Social Security numbers and/or driver's license numbers may have been involved in the incident, PRMI is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX.
The organization takes this incident very seriously and sincerely regrets any concern this may cause. PRMI has taken steps to help prevent a similar incident in the future including updating user passwords and implementing additional security safeguards. A dedicated call center has been established to answer any questions about this incident. If you believe you have been affected by this incident but have not received a letter by October 30, 2021, please call the dedicated call center at (833) 989-3937, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time.
