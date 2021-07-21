SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been named a 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Magazine.
To determine the 2021 Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 5.3 million people. This list is extremely competitive and companies must go through a rigorous, confidential survey to be considered.
"Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated," said a representative from Great Place to Work. "Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is."
"We are thrilled to receive this momentous award," said PRMI CEO Kenneth C. Knudson. "I am proud of our team members across the country who continue to create a culture that is welcoming and inclusive. We have great things coming ahead, and I look forward to continuing to attract the top talent in our industry."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 275 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,000 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and employer. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.
