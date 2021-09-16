SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been named among the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women. Earning a spot means that PRMI is one of the best companies for women to work for in the country.
To determine the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 5.6 million people. This list is extremely competitive and companies must go through a rigorous, confidential survey to be considered.
"This is a remarkable award for PRMI to receive," said PRMI's Chief Operations Officer, Ruth Green. "Women are an essential component of diversity and inclusion within the finance industry and it's exciting to see them breaking records and barriers. We are committed to continue making PRMI a workplace where individuals from all backgrounds feel empowered and valued in what they do."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 275 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,000 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and employer. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.