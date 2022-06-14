SALT LAKE CITY , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) ranked among the top residential mortgage lenders in the nation according to Scotsman Guide's 2022 annual list. The recognition is considered a premier ranking among the industry and is determined by overall production volume in 2021.
"We have an incredible team here at PRMI," said PRMI CEO Kenneth Knudson. "We are surrounded by exceptional branch partners and hardworking team members throughout the organization that are committed to helping borrowers reach their home financing goals. These are the people who make PRMI a Top Lender."
PRMI is built on the foundation of four pillars – entrepreneurial freedom, providing best-in-class customer service, stability, and selfless partnership. Adhering to these principles has led the company to excel and find success in the industry.
PRMI continues to expand its national presence by hiring operational staff, adding more Branch Partners and growing its Servicing Division. For more information on joining PRMI's award-winning team, visit primeres.com/careers.
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 250 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,200 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.