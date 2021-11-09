SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) announced Alyssa North has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and is the newest member of its executive leadership team.
"I am thrilled to welcome Alyssa North to our executive team," said PRMI's CEO Kenneth Knudson. "Her experience and connections will be incredibly valuable as we continue growing PRMI even more in the coming years."
North has been with PRMI for 13 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in managing numerous departments within post-closing as well as managing relationships with the organization's many investors. In her new role, North is responsible for establishing and maintaining industry connections and overseeing the strategic direction of PRMI's various operations departments, from processing through post-closing.
"I'm honored to join PRMI's senior leadership in leading the organization into its next chapter of growth," said North. "I am looking forward to what the future holds for this incredible team."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 300 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,500 employees. PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and employer. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.