SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is thrilled to recognize the women within the company who were named Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide.
This year, PRMI had nine women recognized by the publication, the highest number the organization has had recognized to date. In order to qualify for this award, women originators must achieve a minimum production volume of $40 million. The following individuals have been recognized with this prestigious award: Kyndle Quinones (NMLS #156081), Stacy Orozco (NMLS #260063 MLO #0914708), Diedra Schaefer (NMLS #144182), Kaley Giessing (NMLS #1292078), Lorelei Nishiguchi (NMLS #409655), Debra Klein (NMLS #595188), Linda Cox (NMLS #69961), Theresa Bergquist (NMLS #144182) and Ann Liberato (NMLS #171686 MLS #1014961).
"We are thrilled to see the hard work and dedication of these women," said PRMI CEO Kenneth Knudson. "I have seen them accomplish great things and overcome many barriers. We are fortunate to have them on our team."
