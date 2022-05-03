Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is thrilled to recognize the women within the company who were named Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide
SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is thrilled to recognize the women within the company who were named 2022 Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide. This award follows a similar award from Fortune Magazine, which also named PRMI as a Top Workplace for Women.
This year, PRMI had 12 women recognized by the publication, the highest number the organization has had recognized to date. In order to qualify for this award, women originators must have achieved a minimum production volume of $40 million in 2021. The following individuals have been recognized with this prestigious award: Kyndle Quinones (NMLS #156081), Stacy Orozco (NMLS #260063; MLO #0914708), Diedra Schaefer (NMLS #144182), Kaley Giessing (NMLS #1292078), Debra Klein (NMLS #595188), Ann Liberato (NMLS #171686; MLS #1014961), DeAnn Ellis (NMLS #148916), Heather Foote-Jasso(NMLS #461057), Sharon Wofford(NMLS #582336), Renee Hinojosa (NMLS #1238625), Marie Ritzenberg (NMLS #215246), Mara Montes (NMLS # 316251).
"We're thrilled to see the hard work and dedication of these women," said President of Retail Chris Jones. "I've seen them accomplish great things and strengthen their communities as they grow as leaders and originators. We are fortunate to have them on our team."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 300 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,500 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.