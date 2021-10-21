SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is pleased to announce it surpassed its fundraising goal for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, donating $50,545 to the foundation.
The MBA Opens Doors Foundation helps families caring for critically ill children by providing assistance grants to pay their mortgage or rent payments. Many of these families spend months at the hospital with their children, often taking unpaid leave to do so. The foundation ensures they have a place to come home to when they're able.
"The MBA Opens Doors Foundation goes hand-in-hand with PRMI's belief that everyone deserves a home," said PRMI CEO Kenneth Knudson. "Our employees work each day to help change people's lives and give back to their communities."
At its annual National Conference, PRMI pledged to match up to $25,000 of donations from its employees across the country. In just one month, its branch partners raised an incredible $25,545, resulting in a matching donation of $25,000 from the company, making the total donation to the MBA Opens Doors Foundation $50,545.
"It's humbling to know there are companies like PRMI who go out of their way to help families in need," said Deborah Dubois, president of the MBA Opens Doors Foundation. "100% of the funds raised at PRMI's National Conference will go directly to families with critically ill or injured children."
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 300 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,200 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and employer. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.