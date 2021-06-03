SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) ranked among the top lenders in the nation according to Scotsman Guide's 2021 annual list. The recognition is considered a premier ranking among the industry and is determined by overall production volume in 2020.
"We have an exceptional team here at PRMI," said PRMI President of Retail Chris Jones. "We are surrounded by incredible branch partners who strive daily to meet the needs of their communities and help their borrowers achieve their homeownership goals. Along with that, we have a hardworking team at our corporate office providing unmatched support to our field members. These are the people who make PRMI a Top Lender."
Having achieved its largest production year ever, PRMI continues to expand its national presence by hiring operational staff, adding more Branch Partners and growing its Servicing Division in both Arizona and Utah.
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 300 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,000 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and employer. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.
Media Contact
Deborah Speed, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., 8012552792, mhardy@primeres.com
SOURCE Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.