Top Workplaces Names Primary Residential Mortgage a Winner of Multiple 2022 Awards
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been awarded multiple Cultural Excellence awards for 2022 by Top Workplaces. The list of honors awarded for 2022 include Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, Purpose and Values and Financial Services.
The Top Workplaces program surveyed PRMI employees to gauge their satisfaction. Through positive feedback regarding organizational health and workplace engagement, PRMI has received the reputable designation as a Top Workplace.
"Our PRMI culture is incredibly important to us, and we go to great lengths to make our organization a welcoming and fulfilling work environment for our employees," said PRMI President of Retail, Chris Jones. "I truly believe the important work we do of serving the homeownership needs of our communities and collaborating on community service missions are at the root of what makes PRMI a Top Workplace."
PRMI is always looking to hire talented professionals who share in its values of transparency, advocacy and empowerment. Individuals interested in building a career with PRMI are invited to visit the company's website at primeres.com/careers to learn more.