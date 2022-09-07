Support Local Journalism

Proggio Receives First-time Gartner Recognition for its 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision' in Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

SALT LAKE CITY and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proggio, a next-generation solution that brings clarity and simplicity to Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), today announced it has been named as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR).

