SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, is donating 100 used laptop computers to Salt Lake City-area school children who need the technology to participate in distance learning, which has become the new normal for students across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To facilitate this donation, Progressive partnered with the Aaron's Business stores to collect laptops from around the country and had them sent to its Denver, CO service center, where they were cleaned and sanitized. The deserving recipients of the laptops were identified by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, a division of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
"We are honored to have a partner like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help us find a tangible way to make a difference for these young people by giving them a critical tool to continue learning remotely as they work to own their future," said Ryan Woodley Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Leasing.
"We can't reach the kids if they don't have the technology. Getting technology into the hands of those who can't access it at home is paramount to being able to reach and serve kids. We are grateful to Aaron's for providing these essential learning tools for Club members in the Greater Salt Lake City area who need them most," said LeAnn Saldivar, president & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake. "This gift comes at a critical time for our youth."
"Through their partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America, Aaron's is helping Salt Lake City's at-risk youth receive the critical education resources they need," said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. "I'm grateful our children will be receiving additional educational support during our new reality of distanced learning. For more information on how to keep your child safe as they browse the internet please visit https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/resources/resources-for-parents/ or the official website of the Attorney General's office https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/
Aaron's is currently in the middle of a 3-year, $5 million partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting its Keystone Club teen leadership program through the renovation of teen centers at clubs around the country, with 42 of these projects completed since 2015.
