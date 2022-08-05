Project Solar

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Solar, the leading e-commerce brand for solar installations, today announced the close of a $23M Series A financing round led by Left Lane Capital, with additional support from strategics within the industry. 

