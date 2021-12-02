LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Property Management Inc. is pleased to announce a new education and career resource partnership with real estate educator, The CE Shop. This exciting new partnership will provide exclusive access to a one-stop shop education platform featuring Pre-Licensing, Exam Prep, Post-Licensing, and Continuing Education packages for all 50 states and D.C. Whether it's their industry-leading pass rates, 100% online courses, or their Agent Essential resource pages, this partnership is a valuable addition in helping franchises of PMI gain an edge in the real estate industry.
Real estate education is a crucial part of becoming A FULL-SERVICE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FRANCHISE. The CE Shop believes that results-driven education makes for better real estate agents, which helps both buyers and sellers in competitive and fast-paced real estate markets.
About Property Management Inc.
Property Management Inc. provides expert property management services and solutions across 4 pillars: residential, commercial, association, and short-term rental management. These four pillars of property management provide owners with service options that build value and are unmatched in the industry. For more information, please visit our website @ propertymanagementinc.com.