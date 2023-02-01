https://www.protegrity.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Protegrity)

https://www.protegrity.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Protegrity)

 By Protegrity

Google Cloud Platform Customers now have access to Protegrity's industry-leading data security and privacy platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protegrity, a global leader in data-centric security, today announced that its proprietary data protection platform is now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace. This development allows Google Cloud Platform customers to leverage advanced data security and privacy functionality as they move, store and use critical data in the cloud.


