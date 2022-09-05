Support Local Journalism

PROVO (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off campus gathering in Utah.

About 100 protesters showed up at the "Back to School Pride Night" event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

