SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass distributor, announces the launch of their newest showroom and warehouse in Utah County, opening April 3, 2023. Purchase Green Utah County will service Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Lindon, Cedar Hills, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, American Fork, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.


