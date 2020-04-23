LEHI, Utah, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, is dedicated to serving those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis by way of manufacturing and donating specially designed mattresses in cooperation with Relief Bed International.
In order to help fund the production and donation of the newly designed mattresses, Purple has committed 10 percent of net proceeds from all purchases on purple.com from April 13 – 30. Purple has already raised over $100,000 toward this promotion and has committed to making at least 1,000 mattresses for medical relief efforts.
In cooperation with Relief Bed International, a nonprofit organization that provides beds to disaster victims and homeless shelters around the world, Purple is donating its newly developed and locally manufactured mattresses for use on the frontlines of the war to defeat COVID-19. With manufacturing starting in April, they will be provided starting May 5th to care facilities facing shortages in equipment necessary for their role in this fight across the country.
"We are excited to work with Purple to ensure that care facilities in need of beds can have what they need to comfort those affected by COVID-19," said Scott Smalling, Founder of Relief Bed International. "We know these mattresses will go a long way in providing comfort to those in temporary care facilities and emergency housing."
"We all understand the gravity of today's global pandemic, and with our mission of developing comfort innovations that improve people's lives, it is an easy yet vital decision for Purple to help. We hope we can provide some relief to people through this initiative from coast to coast," said Joe Megibow, Purple's Chief Executive Officer. "All of us at Purple feel fortunate that we can keep our employees working safely in our manufacturing facilities while also supporting COVID-19 relief efforts."
Purple is also a proud member of the Brands x Better Coalition – a new movement in how brands can come together and provide much needed aid. Purple is committed to giving back to those impacted by COVID-19 and supporting its employees during challenging times.
For full details on Purple's relief efforts, visit Purple.com/give-comfort or connect with Purple on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Pinterest.
About Purple
Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.
About Relief Bed International
Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to homeless shelters in the United States and to disaster relief victims in emerging countries through their network of international relief partners around the world. For more information and how to partner with Relief Bed International please visit www.reliefbed.com.
Media Contact
Purple
Savannah Hobbs
Director of Communications
savannah@purple.com
ICR Public Relations
Adam Belmont
Vice President
PurplePR@icrinc.com