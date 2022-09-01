Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

 By Purple Innovation, Inc., Intellibed

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Combination Expands Distribution, Unifies Intellectual Property and Broadens Product Offerings

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced its acquisition of Advanced Comfort Technologies, Inc., known as Intellibed, a premium luxury gel-based mattress manufacturer pursuant to a merger agreement under which Intellibed merged with a subsidiary of Purple, with Intellibed surviving as a subsidiary of Purple. The merger consideration to Intellibed securityholders is 8 million shares of Purple's Class A common stock, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Purple may issue an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock to Intellibed securityholders depending upon the price of the Class A common stock over the next 18 months.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you