Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board"), in response to an unsolicited and non-binding proposal (the "Coliseum Proposal") from Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (together with certain of its funds and managed accounts, "Coliseum") on September 17, 2022 to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of the Company it does not already own for $4.35 per share in cash, has formed a special committee of independent and disinterested directors (the "Special Committee") and the Special Committee has approved the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan"). Coliseum beneficially owns approximately 45% of Purple's outstanding shares.

