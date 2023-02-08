Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering by the Company of 13,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $4.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 2,010,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $60.3 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.


