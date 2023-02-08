Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)

 By Purple Innovation, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced it intends to sell $50 million of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $7.5 million of its shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.