Special Committee of the Board Comprised of Independent Directors Unaffiliated with Coliseum Thoroughly Evaluated Coliseum's Proposal and Determined it is not in the Best Interests of the Company and its Shareholders

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced that the Special Committee of the Purple Board of Directors (the "Special Committee") has rejected a $4.35 per share unsolicited, non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from Coliseum Capital Management, LLC ("Coliseum") to acquire all of the outstanding stock of the Company it does not already own. Coliseum, which beneficially owns approximately 44% of Purple's outstanding shares, sent the Proposal to the Company on September 17, 2022.


