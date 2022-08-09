Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)

 By Purple Innovation, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you