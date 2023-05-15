...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
New Restore™ and Rejuvenate™ Mattresses Feature Proprietary GelFlex® Grid Technology, Proven to Deliver Deeper, More Restorative Sleep
SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple"), (NASDAQ: PRPL) the world leader and inventor of GelFlex® Grid Technology and holder of 150 patents, has today announced the launch and availability of its Premium and Luxe Collections featuring nine all-new mattresses, reaffirming the brand's commitment to making deep sleep effortless for customers nationwide. The new Premium and Luxe Collections feature Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid technology that is engineered to help people fall asleep faster, sleep with fewer interruptions, experience fewer aches and pains, and awaken rejuvenated. This launch is the latest growth initiative for Purple since acquiring Intellibed in late 2022.
"We are on a mission to deliver deep, restorative sleep to everyone, and with the addition of our Premium and Luxe Collections, we now offer more beds to match almost every comfort profile and every type of sleeper," said Rob DeMartini, CEO at Purple.
Explained Jeff Hutchings, Chief Innovation Officer, "In our lab testing, the Premium Collection was proven to dissipate heat 2x to 4x more effectively when compared to competitive mattress brands. We also executed a third-party clinical study where we observed that respondents fell asleep 20% faster when sleeping on the GelFlex Grid."
Purple's GelFlex® Grid Technology:
INSTANTLY ADAPTS. Proven to reduce night awakenings by 21%**, the unique hyper-elastic gel instantly flexes to support all sleep positions for blissful, uninterrupted rest.
BALANCES TEMPERATURE. 2x to 4x more effective at removing excess heat than major competitors*, the column design is made from proprietary temperature-neutral material that naturally draws excess heat away from the body for an ideal sleep temperature.
RELIEVES PRESSURE. The GelFlex Grid molds to the body, perfectly relieving pressure from hips and shoulders to wake up refreshed and with less aches and pains.
SUPPORTS. The column structure of the GelFlex Grid holds up to broad areas of weight to support the back and legs for ideal body alignment, reducing aches and pains by 40%**.
The Premium and Luxe Collections feature variations of the original GelFlex Grid technology with completely redesigned comfort and support layers for a superior sleep experience.
The Premium Collection includes Purple Restore™, RestorePlus™, and RestorePremier™ each in two comfort profiles – soft or firm, for a total of six new mattresses. Each mattress in the collection delivers instantly adaptive pressure point cradling and dynamic support while still allowing excess heat to dissipate for optimal sleep temperatures. An in-home unit test (IHUT) asked over 170 participants to rate one of Purple's Premium Collection mattresses against their current mattress in attributes like, "Supports My Spine", "Stays the Right Temperature," "Conforms to My Body," and, "Feel My Partner Move." Over the course of 14 days, Purple Premium Mattresses performed significantly stronger across all attributes.
Purple's Luxe Collection features the new Purple Rejuvenate™, RejuvenatePlus™, and RejuvenatePremier™ mattresses. Combining Purple's proprietary sleep technology with a Euro-top quilted cover, additional layers of premier materials, and a coil core, the Luxe Collection mattresses are the epitome of luxury and healthy sleep.
The six new Restore, RestorePlus, RestorePremier mattresses are available in five sizes and two distinct feels, with queen prices starting at $2,295. The three new Rejuvenate, RejuvenatePlus, and RejuvenatePremier mattresses are available in four sizes with queen prices starting at $5,495.
Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, summarizes, "Whether someone is one of the 98% of Purple owners who would consider buying from us again, or has never experienced the magic of sleeping on Purple's GelFlex Grid, we invite everyone to check out the new Premium and Luxe Collections and experience how restored you can feel after a great night's sleep."
Purple's new Premium and Luxe Collections are available nationwide, along with its existing Essential Collection, at www.Purple.com, Purple Showrooms, and select furniture and mattress stores. To learn more about the new collections, Purple's proprietary GelFelx Grid, or to find a dealer near you, visit www.Purple.com.
About Purple
Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and 150 issued patents in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offer support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.
* Thermal Test and Heat Flux Comparison – Purple vs Competition
** Wellness Discover Labs Clinical Study using Hybrid Premier 3 Mattresses. Effectiveness of a Purple Mattress on Adult's Sleep Quality and Health Outcomes: An Open-label Intervention, Michael Breus, PhD et al.
