New Restore™ and Rejuvenate™ Mattresses Feature Proprietary GelFlex® Grid Technology, Proven to Deliver Deeper, More Restorative Sleep

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple"), (NASDAQ: PRPL) the world leader and inventor of GelFlex® Grid Technology and holder of 150 patents, has today announced the launch and availability of its Premium and Luxe Collections featuring nine all-new mattresses, reaffirming the brand's commitment to making deep sleep effortless for customers nationwide. The new Premium and Luxe Collections feature Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid technology that is engineered to help people fall asleep faster, sleep with fewer interruptions, experience fewer aches and pains, and awaken rejuvenated. This launch is the latest growth initiative for Purple since acquiring Intellibed in late 2022.


