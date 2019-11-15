Purple_mattress_logo.jpg

ALPINE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure(TM) Mattress," today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be sold by InnoHold, LLC, Tony Pearce and Terry Pearce (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"). The shares of Class A common stock are being sold at a price of $7.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering price of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.