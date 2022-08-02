Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results. 

