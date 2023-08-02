...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch
Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80
North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small
streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban
flooding. Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are
also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast across
northern Utah this evening into the overnight hours. Areas of
heavy rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
forecast.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be especially cautious when driving at night when it is harder to
recognize flood dangers.
&&
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 825-9789 (domestic) or (412) 317-5180 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.purple.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.
A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 23, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the Conference ID: 10181212. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.
About Purple
Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, the GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets, and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple.
