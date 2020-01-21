PwC Joins the Qualtrics Partner Network to Help Enterprises Scale and Measure Business Impact of their Customer and Employee Experience Programs

PwC will deliver industry leading customer and employee advisory services to its customers via the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform Joint customers will be able to combine the PwC Return on Experience methodology with the Qualtrics XM Platform to quantify the impacts of their customer and employee experience programs and tie them to business outcomes