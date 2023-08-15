Support Local Journalism

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired AAA Fire Safety & Alarm, a Utah-based fire protection and alarm company serving customers throughout the Intermountain West. Located north of Salt Lake City, AAA plays an important role in Pye-Barker's full-service offerings in Utah, where it dominates the market in fire sprinklers, fire suppression and alarms. Thanks to an aggressive acquisition strategy, Pye-Barker is well on its way to being the nation's preferred single-source provider of fire protection, life safety and security services.


