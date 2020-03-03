LEHI, Utah, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Nature's Sunshine's nearly 50 years of herbal expertise, qemp™ has launched a line of hemp-derived CBD products featuring whole spectrum hemp extracts and proprietary herbal blends.
qemp redefines quality and performance by blending the full cannabinoid profile of its whole spectrum hemp extract with scientifically selected herbs for superior health benefits.
qemp partnered with scientists at Nature's Sunshine's Hughes Center for Research and Innovation to identify exclusive combinations of natural herbs, phytonutrients and essential oils to target specific cannabinoid receptors in the body and optimize performance.
"We're excited to enter the CBD market with a unique line of products that draw upon Nature's Sunshine's unparalleled knowledge and scientific expertise in the herbal and natural supplement industry," said Eddie Silcock, President of qemp. "Our reputation for high standards and extensive quality testing strongly differentiates us in a highly competitive category and positions us as the trusted brand in the CBD market."
qemp's offerings include two daily-use products and exclusive Daytime and Nighttime formulas that are sustainably sourced and non-GMO.
All four products provide whole spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and other phytocannabinoids. The Daytime and Nighttime formulas feature proprietary blends of herbs and essential oils selected to match terpene profiles to complement the action of specific cannabinoids and provide a more potent formula. This hybrid approach results in a targeted and effective CBD product line that naturally helps activate and balance the body's endocannabinoid system.
All qemp CBD products are made from quality, whole spectrum hemp extract to provide a full profile of phytocannabinoids and contain 0.3% THC or less. For more information, please visit www.qemp.com.
About qemp: Backed by Nature's Sunshine Products, qemp is THE premium quality, hemp-derived CBD oil on the market. With total transparency and drawing on nearly 50 years of herbal and botanical expertise, qemp is committed to taking the CBD experience to the next level.
About Nature's Sunshine Products: Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. More information at www.naturessunshine.com.