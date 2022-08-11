Michael Taylor

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), a leading methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced today the appointment of Mr. Michael Taylor as Chief Operating Officer to lead the expansion and optimization of its supply chain management, quality control, and manufacturing activities.

