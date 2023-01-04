Qnergy Logo

EQT's announcement today of eliminating 100% of their nearly 9,000 natural gas-powered production pneumatic devices is a net zero emissions model for the natural gas industry to pursue.

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), the award winning methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of compressed air pneumatics solutions (CAP) for eliminating natural gas powered pneumatic devices, believes that EQT's "fit for purpose technology strategy" approach is a model for the rest of the energy industry.


