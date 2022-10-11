A novel technology that solves wellpad methane venting.

A novel technology that solves wellpad methane venting.

 By Qnergy

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Qnergy has reached the milestone of abating more than 200,000 tons of CO2 equivalents (tCO2e) in 2022, on track to achieve the equivalent of taking 65,000 cars 'off-the-road'.

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), a proven methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced an important methane mitigation milestone.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.