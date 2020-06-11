SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a new healthcare solution called Digital XM for Telehealth. The solution includes pre-built assets, digital listening posts, and an XM playbook to help healthcare organizations deliver the best patient experience possible by identifying and closing experience gaps along the patient's telehealth journey.
As the demand and availability for telehealth continue to rise, organizations are navigating a new and unfamiliar environment without a clear view of their patients' needs and preferences. Digital XM for Telehealth helps healthcare organizations understand patient signals along the telehealth journey to drive the following outcomes:
- Optimize key moments in the digital health journey, such as appointment scheduling or virtual conferencing with providers
- Drive adoption for new telehealth patients
- Improve the web or in-app experience to increase patient retention
"As providers invest in telehealth applications, it's critical that they design and deliver the experience with a patient-centric approach," said Laura Cooley, PhD, Academy of Communication in Healthcare and Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Patient Experience. "Organizations can utilize patient feedback to meaningfully support providers in developing enhanced telehealth communication skills."
Qualtrics' Digital XM for Telehealth includes:
- A pre-built solution designed by healthcare and digital experience experts to measure CSAT, ease of use, care experience, and retention.
- The ultimate listening system that collects solicited and unsolicited patient signals in a non-disruptive manner through web, mobile, or chat.
- Predictive intelligence and analytic features that instantly surface experience gaps and key business drivers in the patient and provider experiences.
- Actions and workflow capabilities that help the right leaders across the organization prioritize and take action on areas that will have the highest business impact.
"Building and maintaining patient trust is more important in today's environment than ever before. This requires organizations to continuously listen, analyze, and take action on feedback as the digital experience is increasingly becoming the patient experience," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor for Healthcare, Qualtrics. "At Qualtrics, we're leveraging our technology and expertise to help healthcare organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys as they also navigate a new era of healthcare."
Digital XM for Telehealth is built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.
To learn more about Digital XM for Telehealth, visit https://www.qualtrics.com/marketplace/telehealth-digital-experience/.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
Contact: press@qualtrics.com