SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN) has expanded to over 200 global member companies within its second year. QPN partners are now integral to driving breakthrough business outcomes for over 85% of Qualtrics customers' XM programs.
"Ever since Qualtrics opened up the XM Platform two years ago, some of the world's most respected consultants, experts, and developers across their industries have embraced experience management," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "The XM category is accelerating at an unprecedented pace because of the innovations our partners are building and delivering on the platform for organizations everywhere to address their unique business needs – from increasing customer lifetime value to engaging employees to improving brand loyalty. Because of the way we've instrumented the ecosystem with our partners, companies can start – and scale – cross-functional XM programs with Qualtrics immediately."
Some of the industry leaders who have joined XM's only open ecosystem over the past 12 months include: Atlassian, Booz Allen, Hall & Partners, Lotte Data Communications, PwC, Strativity, among others. This includes companies who have built deep integrations on the Qualtrics Developer Platform (QDP), a core element of the Qualtrics Partner Network. There are now over 50 partners leveraging QDP's platform capabilities to build robust XM extensions and applications.
QDP partners provide organizations with capabilities to listen, understand, and take action on experience data in over 20 categories by integrating directly with Qualtrics. Some of the categories include: Chat & Communication, CRM, Customer Success, Digital Experience, Human Experience Management, Online Reputation Management, Marketing Automation, User Research, and Video Analytics.
To recognize the client success and innovation enabled through QPN, Qualtrics is celebrating its second annual Partner of the Year Awards.
Customer Experience Partner of the Year: Deloitte Digital
Deloitte Digital has developed capabilities and offerings on the Qualtrics platform, allowing organizations to deploy XM programs that Elevate the Human Experience and measure business value. Deloitte Digital's collaboration with Qualtrics has enabled companies across industries to create differentiated customer experience programs that make an impact from the front office to the back office, with use cases covering contact center, digital, and location-based customer experience. In addition, Deloitte Digital's managed service offering allows Qualtrics customers to leverage Deloitte Digital's extensive insights and capabilities for analyzing, understanding, and acting on experience data from the Qualtrics platform.
"Qualtrics has emerged as a highly effective solution for organizations looking to connect on experiences and deliver tangible results in today's constantly changing business environment," said Anthony Stephan, US Head of Deloitte Digital, National Business Unit Leader for Customer & Marketing business and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our drive to Elevate the Human Experience — and the depth and breadth of our capabilities — combined with Qualtrics' leadership in experience management helps companies address the rapid pace of disruption and deliver a differentiated experience to their customers, their employees, and their partners. We are energized by our clients' current opportunities and those that lie ahead. Together, Deloitte and Qualtrics are leading an important shift in the experience marketplace, and we couldn't be more excited."
Employee Experience Partner of the Year: EY
Through its initiatives with Qualtrics as a customer and alliance member, EY is helping businesses drive people transformation by delivering XM best practices and solutions. EY is also building proprietary platforms, including EY PX360 on the Qualtrics XM Platform, that combine an organization's operational data, such as attrition, with experience data, such as employee engagement, to optimize the entire employee experience. EY also uses this technology and framework to improve the experiences of EY people across the globe.
"We're thrilled to be named Qualtrics EX Partner of the Year," said Greg Sarafin, Global Alliance and Ecosystem Leader, EY. "EY is all-in on experience management and as such, we have committed to transformation and large scale use of Qualtrics, building proprietary Platforms like EY PX360 on Qualtrics to create actionable insights that improve the experiences of 281,000+ EY people, as well as the people experiences of clients who also take advantage of PX360. As our focus on transforming EY with XM expands to additional areas like Customer Engagement, our relationship with Qualtrics, together with our broader alliance with SAP, will empower us to help clients differentially transform their businesses across the experience spectrum."
Innovation Partner of the Year: Bain & Company
Bain & Company partnered with Qualtrics one year ago to launch NPS Prism, a new business that helps companies uncover specific, actionable insights at every critical part of the customer experience journey. NPS Prism, built on the Qualtrics platform, delivers Net Promoter Score® benchmarks that enable organizations to understand their performance and progress against industry competitors. NPS Prism has become the gold standard for NPS globally across industries to help leaders make high impact decisions. Bolstered by this success and the impact to its financial services clients, Bain & Company is rapidly expanding the service to more industries in 2020, including insurance, travel & tourism, auto, telecom, retail and utilities.
"Net Promoter Score clients have long asked us to provide reliable, competitive NPS benchmarks," said Jason Barro, Partner, Bain & Company. "The launch of NPS Prism a year ago allowed us to meet that need in the marketplace, and today, we are thrilled that Qualtrics has named NPS Prism as the Innovation Partner of the Year. This recognition is a meaningful testament to our long-standing relationship and our joint success in giving business leaders an unprecedented, reliable toolkit for understanding competitive position, progress and priorities for improvement."
Qualtrics Developer Platform Partner of the Year: Reputation.com
Reputation.com is a recognized leader in Online Reputation Management (ORM), helping businesses monitor online reviews and mentions, identify trends and opportunities for innovation, and respond directly to customers. In partnership with Qualtrics, Reputation.com's solution provides customers with new ways to listen and monitor their brand perception within Qualtrics' dashboards and iQ machine learning suite. Reputation.com's category leadership across industries like healthcare, automotive, and retail, combined with Qualtrics' experience management capabilities, brings an unmatched enterprise offering to businesses around the globe.
"We're thrilled to be named the Qualtrics Developer Platform Partner of the year," said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. "We help companies get found, get chosen, and then get better by actioning on data to improve the customer experience. Online reputation management (ORM) and CX have now merged across the entire consumer journey, and our partnership with Qualtrics allows businesses to manage their 'data in the wild' to drive revenue and ongoing customer satisfaction."
To learn more about the Qualtrics Partner Network, visit www.qualtrics.com/partnerships/.
