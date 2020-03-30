SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced its industry-leading platform CoreXM™ was named a 2020 gold winner by the Edison Awards in the Applied Technology category. Each year the Edison Awards recognize and honor the best innovations and innovators in the world.
CoreXM is the most complete and trusted insight solution on the market and allows any business professional to hunt down and eliminate broken experiences. It is infused with innovations that include AI-powered data quality checks, fully automated XM workflows, advanced governance controls, statistical and text analytics, and many others.
"We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader by the Edison Awards. CoreXM is the foundation of experience management (XM), and transforms the way organizations around the world deliver experiences to their customers and employees," said Kelly Waldher, executive vice president of CoreXM, Qualtrics. "Innovations found in CoreXM are changing the way organizations are able to listen, understand, and take action on the experiences that matter most."
For nearly 20 years, Qualtrics has served millions of experience management professionals in more than 100 countries and across almost every industry. Organizations can start their XM journey using CoreXM to tap into the right listening channels, gather critical insights, and enable action. From there, they can easily grow into more specialized XM disciplines—including customer, employee, product, and brand—to manage the full lifecycle of experiences across the four core experiences of business.
Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, Qualtrics CoreXM was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world.
"After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Qualtrics CoreXM as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
About the Edison Awards
The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.
