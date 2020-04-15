LOGAN, Utah, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quansys Biosciences in Logan, Utah, released their SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG(4-plex) enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 reactive IgG class antibodies in human serum and plasma. SARS-CoV-2 is the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
The SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG(4-plex) is the first planar-based multiplex assay to allow simultaneous detection of human antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein, SARS-CoV-2 S2 protein, a negative control (Sheep Fc), and a positive control (anti-human IgG). The presence of the positive and negative control in each well allows the user to have confidence the assay was performed in accordance with the instructions for use (IFU). A high and low control sample is provided with the kit.
The 96-well plate allows for testing of up to 90 samples in less than two hours while using only 2µl of sample, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution for population studies. "We recognize that in times of rapid change, like those that currently confront us, information is invaluable. We are excited that our serological tests will provide powerful information to researchers and policymakers to help them better understand the spread of the novel coronavirus," said Chris Lyman, VP of Research and Development at Quansys Biosciences.
The Q-Plex™ SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG (4-Plex) is easily adopted by most laboratories and can be ordered directly from Quansys Biosciences.
About Quansys Biosciences
Quansys Biosciences develops and manufactures multiplex ELISA kits that help researchers, vaccine and drug developers, and government agencies learn more about inflammatory responses and disease states. The company was founded in 2005 and are experts at developing multiplex immunoassays. For more information on the assay, visit www.quansysbio.com.