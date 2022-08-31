Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) ("R1"), a leading provider of technology driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced an agreement to be the exclusive provider of revenue cycle management services for Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA), a physician group providing high-quality emergency medicine and urgent care across Minnesota.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you