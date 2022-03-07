RIVERTON, Utah, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Female-founded lifestyle brand, Rachel Parcell, is launching their first SS22 capsule with bold and feminine styles, including breezy chiffon dresses, and chic corded lace trench coats. In honor of International Women's Day, for every dress sold on March 8th, a dress will be gifted to Project Glimmer's Gifts + Goods Program that helps young women in foster care, homeless shelters, crisis care, and youth services.
"I am beyond excited to celebrate International Women's Day with Project Glimmer. Our brand exists to help women celebrate important moments in their lives and we are grateful to be part of these young women's milestones." – Rach Parcell Founder and CEO of Rachel Parcell
Through Project Glimmer, Rachel Parcell dresses will be gifted at a graduation pop-up event held in the Bay Area.
"After speaking with Project Glimmer, I learned only 50% of foster youth graduate from high school and only 3% from college. We knew this cause was the perfect alignment for Rachel Parcell, as we seek to inspire women to celebrate life's big and small moments." – Stacey Horton, Marketing Director of Rachel Parcell
You can purchase the collection on the brand's website, affiliated with ShareASale (ID#64685) and Skimlinks (ID# 85273). Hi-res imagery is linked.
Rachel's journey to owning her own brand began with Rach + Drew, an online journal she made in 2010 to document her newlywed life with her husband. Rachel had intended this personal blog to be read only by friends and family, but her content soon proved appealing to her growing readership. Rachel formally changed Rach + Drew to Pink Peonies, focusing on her personal style. Rachel was able to leverage her success as an influencer by launching a capsule clothing line in her name —all timeless, elegant, and feminine pieces, attainably priced for women all over the world. Rachel Parcell has grown into a lifestyle brand, offering not only highly crafted womenswear, but also mommy + me designs, home décor, and more.