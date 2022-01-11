RIVERTON, Utah, Jan.11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifestyle brand, Rachel Parcell, adored by celebrities including Alessandra Ambrosio, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria and more, launches its Valentine's Day Capsule Collection! The collection includes two feminine and flirty dresses, featuring tulle, sequins, and scalloped lace. The line also offers luxe satin pajama sets in both long and short sleeves.
The Valentine's Day Capsule Collection embodies the brand's elegant aesthetic. Founded in 2016 by influencer, Rachel Parcell, the brand was designed to "elevate your everyday moments".
"This Valentine's Day capsule was such a labor of love for me. I live for special occasions and creating dresses that make women feel beautiful. There's nothing more romantic than lace and tulle and I can't wait for women to wear these for special evenings out and parties." - Rach Parcell, Founder & Creative Director
You can purchase the collection on the brand's website.
Rachel's journey to owning her own brand began with Rach + Drew, an online journal she made in 2010 to document her newlywed life with her husband. Rachel had intended this personal blog to be read only by friends and family, but her content soon proved appealing to her growing readership. Rachel formally changed Rach + Drew to Pink Peonies, focusing on her personal style. Rachel was able to leverage her success as an influencer by launching a capsule clothing line in her name —all timeless, elegant, and feminine pieces, attainably priced for women all over the world. Rachel Parcell has grown into a lifestyle brand, offering not only highly crafted womenswear, but also mommy + me designs, home décor, and more.