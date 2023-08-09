Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that registration for RainFocus INSIGHT 2024 is now live. With the theme "Amplifying Impact," the INSIGHT program will bring together individuals from events, marketing, technology, and more to discover powerful data, trends, and solutions. It kicks off in November with a series of virtual events leading up to the hybrid INSIGHT conference, which will be held Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City and online.


