Join RainFocus in Salt Lake City from January 30 - February 1 and learn best practices for unifying event experiences

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced that registration for RainFocus INSIGHT 2023 is live. The program will bring together individuals from events, marketing, and technology to discover how to power today's event experiences. INSIGHT 2023 kicks off in December with a series of virtual events. It culminates with the annual INSIGHT conference from January 30 to February 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, and online.

