The partnership will elevate customer journeys for RainFocus and Adobe's joint clients by combining real-time behavioral event data with Adobe's best-in-class technologies to accelerate growth

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced its status as a Platinum partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, a global technology partner ecosystem. This top-tier partner designation recognizes a select group of innovative and unmatched solutions, and RainFocus is proud to join the list. As part of a small group of curated and highly vetted partners at the Platinum tier, RainFocus will work with Adobe to provide in-depth collaboration to support the customer experience.


