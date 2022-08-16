RainFocus (PRNewsfoto/RainFocus)

Appearing on the list for the second time, the Inc. 5000 is a prestigious recognition for RainFocus amid challenging market conditions

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed that RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, ranks No. 3713 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The placement highlights RainFocus' strong performance and growth strategy.

