New solutions will enable businesses to capture data across the event channel and visualize the attendee journey for improved experience orchestration, resulting in accelerated customer acquisition and greater customer loyalty

LEHI, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that it has released new data integration solutions in collaboration with Adobe to seamlessly connect real-time behavioral event data with Adobe's technologies for accelerated growth. This announcement follows RainFocus' recent news on becoming an Adobe Certified Platinum Partner, working with Adobe to elevate customer journeys for joint clients and optimizing omnichannel marketing and sales programs.


