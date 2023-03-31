...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with up to 6 additional inches on the benches of Davis
and Weber counties.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will persist this morning before
becoming showery in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times,
particularly along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Groundbreaking technological advances will increase productivity and improve image quality while also making great strides in patient comfort
SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional medical imaging services, announces the latest addition to its line of cutting-edge imaging solutions serving the state of Utah with the installation of a new MAGNETOM Lumina MRI scanner from Siemens Healthineers at its Redwood location in Taylorsville, Utah.
The MAGNETOM Lumina is a state-of-the-art 3T MRI scanner with a large 70-cm open bore designed with maximum patient comfort in mind. This new machine will allow for reduced scan times for patients, thereby enhancing patient care and increasing access to high-quality medical imaging for patients and referring providers.
"RAYUS has always put our patients first, and the installation of a new MAGNETOM Lumina at Redwood is the latest example of that commitment," said Kim Tzoumakas, Chief Executive Officer at RAYUS Radiology. "We're excited to bolster what was already a best-in-class imaging services line, and we look forward to the positive impact this new technology will have on our patients and healthcare partners in the state of Utah."
This is the latest expansion of RAYUS' commitment to serving Utah residents, and comes on the heels of two new location openings in Springville and Riverton just last year.
About RAYUS Radiology
RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States. Driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network, cutting-edge technology, industry-leading protocols and elite technologists, RAYUS produces replicable, reliable results trusted by patients and referring providers. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.
About Wellspring Capital Management
Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months. ¹Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.
