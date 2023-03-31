RAYUS Radiology Logo (PRNewsfoto/RAYUS Radiology)

Groundbreaking technological advances will increase productivity and improve image quality while also making great strides in patient comfort

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional medical imaging services, announces the latest addition to its line of cutting-edge imaging solutions serving the state of Utah with the installation of a new MAGNETOM Lumina MRI scanner from Siemens Healthineers at its Redwood location in Taylorsville, Utah.


