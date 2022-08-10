Reach Reporting partners with Gusto to provide powerful financial insights for advisory services.
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach Reporting, a rapidly growing startup and the most flexible reporting tool for accountants, announced its partnership with Gusto today. Serving over 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses worldwide, Gusto is a leading full-service payroll, HR and benefits platform committed to empowering accounting partners to offer new, high-value client services.
Reach Reporting helps financial advisors provide monthly, quarterly or annual financial reports for all their clients. By partnering with Gusto, advisors can enhance their report offering with people-focused report automation and client dashboards, which allows firms to provide visual insights in new ways.
This partnership is a catalyst that combines powerful automation with people-focused data, producing top-tier management reports.
"We are working with Reach Reporting to provide an integrated solution for powerful visual reporting templates to improve the visibility of the robust data we provide at Gusto," said Will Lopez, head of the accountant community at Gusto. Together, Reach Reporting and Gusto will empower accounting professionals, HR departments and business owners with unique and relevant insights around their most valuable asset: people. By providing attractive, straightforward and easy-to-understand reports, Reach Reporting and Gusto will enhance any organization's ability to make informed business decisions.
In collaboration with Gusto, Reach Reporting also will be providing people-specific report templates. "With Gusto's new People Advisory tools, we're excited to develop a deeper partnership with Gusto to help their clients take the next step in delivering more insight to those tasked with making strategic decisions," said Justin Hatch, CEO of Reach Reporting. "These People Advisory report templates give professionals the resources and tools to advise on a level that's never been available to small businesses before."
The new templates will allow advisors to combine their financial expertise with people-focused guidance to better serve their clients. This partnership helps advisors improve their offering by providing their clients with insightful people advisory reporting that helps develop deeper financial insight.
About Gusto
Launched in 2012 as ZenPayroll, Gusto serves more than 200,000 businesses nationwide. Each year, they process tens of billions of dollars of payroll and provide employee benefits — like health insurance and 401(k) accounts — while helping companies create incredible workplaces.
About Reach Reporting
Launched in February 2020, Reach Reporting is quickly gaining notoriety worldwide. Built on a spreadsheet back-office, Reach is the most flexible reporting app. Giving its users the ability to select from a robust template library or the freedom to build customized metrics, it is no wonder Reach Reporting is taking the advisory reporting industry by storm. Learn more at reachreporting.com.